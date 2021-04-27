Springy Looks From My Steel Magnolia, Styled By Claire Saldaña Of Style Done Easy

Spring babies are the first ones to have two birthdays at home, with social distancing still in effect. If you still want to dress up to celebrate your day, good news: Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy has some fun, breezy looks that will get a lot of wear this year! She partnered with local boutique My Steel Magnolia, located on Ranch Road 620 at the Shops at Volente, for birthday inspiration.

My Steel Magnolia has sizes small-3X, and they’ve got a lot of cute trinkets (think candles, wine holders, birthday gifts and more) to explore! Find them on their website, MySteelMagnolia.com, or follow them on Instagram, @MySteelMagnoliaATX.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and is now venturing into her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals, and currently, she’s working with small groups and seniors for springtime family portraits and graduation pictures. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.