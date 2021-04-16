Spring Tea Party Fashion Tips From Estilo

Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo joined Steph to share some of her favorite looks inspired by spring tea parties and picnics.

From cotton dresses and bright colors to skirt sets and even tie dye, we covered the top trends for spring that are easy, breezy and perfect for a tea party or picnic. We even welcomed the guys to the tea party with colorful button ups and khakis. Check out the segment above for some outfit inspiration.

If you’re in need of some retail therapy or you want to see what’s new at Estilo or Estilo Men you can go to EstiloBoutique.com