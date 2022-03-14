Spring Scream For Ice Cream: Lick’s Newest Seasonal Scoops

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A traffic stop March 11 resulted in a deputy and his K9 partner finding nearly $4 million in meth in the truck's gas tank.

Sgt. Randy Thumann pulled over a silver Ford F-150 on Interstate 10 and noticed "many indicators of narcotics trafficking" after talking to the driver, according to a news release. The sheriff stated Sgt. Thumann then got approval to search the truck and used his K9 partner Kolt to sweep it.