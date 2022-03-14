Spring Scream For Ice Cream: Lick’s Newest Seasonal Scoops

Spring is right around the corner! Lick Honest Ice Creams loves to celebrate with seasonal ingredients. Check out these flavors will be available in all Austin scoop shops starting March 11th:
- NEW! Strawberry Chocolate Swirl: Texas strawberries are blended with a coconut base and swirled with vegan chocolate sauce to create a light and refreshing yet decadent new springtime favorite (and it’s vegan)!
- NEW RECIPE! Carrot Cake: Sweet local carrots spiced with cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg are blended with Mother Culture cream cheese into ice cream for a flavor that tastes just like your favorite carrot cake.
- Lady Bird Lavender Crisp: Texas Hill Country lavender meets sweet cinnamon brown sugar crisp in this floral spring flavor honoring Lady Bird Johnson’s legacy for preserving Texas’ beloved wildflowers (contains wheat & egg).
- Sweet Cream & Strawberry: Lick’s strawberry jam made with freshly picked strawberries from local Texas farms is swirled through rich sweet cream ice cream.
- Tres Leches: Airy sponge cake soaked in three milks – evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and cream – is folded into house made dulce de leche ice cream (contains wheat & egg).
- Tart Toasted Coconut: Sweet and nutty toasted coconut ice cream is paired with tart lemon-lime curd. It tastes just like a key lime coconut cream pie (dairy-free, contains egg).
(AVAILABLE STARTING APRIL 22ND)
- Cilantro Lime: Taste the original Lick Honest Ice Creams flavor! A subtle tartness from fresh Texas lime zest and savory garden cilantro pair perfectly in this signature scoop.
Austin Locations:
- South Lamar – 1100 S Lamar Blvd #1135, Austin, TX 78704
- Mueller – 1905 Aldrich St Suite 150, Austin, TX 78723
- Burnet – 6555 Burnet Rd #200, Austin, TX 78757
San Antonio Locations:
- Hemisfair – 639 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78205
- The RIM – 17635 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78257
- Historic Pearl – 312 Pearl Parkway #2101, San Antonio, TX 78215
ABOUT LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS
Since 2011, Lick Honest Ice Creams has crafted artisanal ice creams with peak-season ingredients sourced responsibly from local farmers and food artisans. Co-Founders and partners, Anthony Sobotik and Chad Palmatier are committed to sustainability, supporting the Central Texas community, and creating enlightening flavors. Since opening, Lick Honest Ice Creams has been recognized by renowned outlets including Southern Living, Food & Wine, Food Network magazine, Travel + Leisure, and PEOPLE. Visit www.ilikelick.com for more information.