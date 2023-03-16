Greg Thomas, co-owner of Barton Springs Nursery, joined Studio 512 to talk about what’s hot – and what’s not – when it comes to spring planting.

Perennials are a great choice at this time of the year, but the field is wide open. Greg says, “Spring has come a little earlier this year, and it’s a great time for getting your favorite landscape plants, trees, veggies, and herbs. We have planted display gardens throughout the nursery so you can see examples and get planting ideas for your own projects!”

Feeding is also an important subject at this time of the year. “The time to compost is always now, but especially after winter…and especially for perennials. We can teach you how to compost and feed your plants by avoiding harsh chemicals with natural compost and microlife.”

There is a lot of new at Barton Springs Nursery! “We are working on opening our new Garden Supplies/Educational Center, the first of its kind, as well as a new succulent house, a huge new Tropical and House Plants Greenhouse, and more.”

Even if you never intend to flex your green thumb, Greg says that the nursery is still worth a visit. “Something to note: the nursery is not just about buying plants, but that it’s a wonderful outing and great family-friendly activity. We have ponds with fish and turtles, birds, and beautiful oak trees that provide shade, free coffee, and a little book store in the gift shop. Make sure you meet Fig (the sulcata tortoise) and Fern (the feisty nursery cat) before you go.”

Learn more about everything the nursery has to offer online, and plan your trip to the grounds.