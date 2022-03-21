Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy visited with Studio 512 to talk about spring styles for 2022! She shopped at two Main Street locations in Buda, which have great options!

At Buda’s Red Door, Claire put together:

Midi dress, Consuela bag and bucket hat

Pastel dress with big roses

Sage green top and 90s denim

At Ellipsis Boutique, Claire found:

Menswear striped top and matching shorts

Floral blouse and pink (or yellow!) bottoms

Colorful top and bell bottoms

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.