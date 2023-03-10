Calling all kids! Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy went shopping at Dearly, an online boutique based here in Austin that is currently building its first brick-and-mortar store. Look for Dearly at Davenport Village, opening in late spring or early summer 2023!

Claire pulled gingham looks for family photos, soft knits for comfy kiddos, and tees with spirit for spring break.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.