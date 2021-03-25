Spring Into The Ultimate Picnic Experience With Prestige Picnics

Prestige Picnics is a luxury event-planning service that creates unique and unforgettable experiences filled with beautiful decor, tasty treats, and picture-perfect opportunities. They provide full-service event planning (i.e., catering, photography, venue rental, party favors), which takes the pressure off your shoulders.

Whether it be date nights, birthdays, brunches, proposals, bridal showers, baby showers, gender reveals, graduation parties, micro weddings…Prestige Picnics does it all!

Photo By: Elle Reaux Photography

Owners Nancy and Taylor will set up your picnics at event venues, certain parks, your backyard, or even inside your living room.

We believe that life is all about making beautiful memories, and we want to help Austinites make these special moments extraordinary through our custom picnics.” Prestige Picnic Owners

To learn more about Prestige Picnics or to book a picnic visit their website for more details.