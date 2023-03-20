Co-Founder of Austin Travels Magazine, Kristin Finan, joined Rosie to talk about some fun things to do when visiting H-Town:

– Check out the calendar of events at Discovery Green, a 12-acre urban park that features live music, movie screenings, workout classes and much more.

– Tour the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou Park.

– Visit amazing art exhibits and unique museums including the Beer Can House, the Orange Show Monument, and the National Museum of Funeral History.

– Don’t miss the stunning Marriott Marquis Houston, which is right in the heart of downtown and has a lazy river shaped like Texas! Or, if you want to be able to walk to a lot of places, try the Moran CityCentre, which has a complimentary breakfast, stunning pool and is walkable to loads of shops and restaurants.

Learn more about Austin Travels Magazine here.