We can feel it in the air, and in the pollen count…spring is here so we called upon our favorite fashionista,

Stephanie Coultress O’Neill with Estilo. She joined Steph and Rosie to share a spring fashion update for both women and men.

For Women:

*Pastels are a must have this season, with the standout colors being lavender and lilac, which also includes the Pantone color of the year: Periwinkle.

*Florals are always a must every spring season

*Neons are having a moment too. Strong neon greens and oranges are a must in your wardrobe.

*Cute matching sets are key

*Citrus colors and prints are a must have

For Men:

*The blue palette is a wardrobe staple, along with many of the cooler tones

*Warmer tones such as rust / burnt orange are a strong spring color too

*Pattern/Print play is prominent too . Prints are personal but can be a fun way to express yourself

For more information go to EstiloBoutique.com