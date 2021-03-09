Have you ever walked into your closet, overflowing with clothes, but you had “nothing to wear?” Yeah– not a fun experience! It’s almost spring which means, it’s time to deep clean and declutter!

Our Senior Producer, Brittany Lesoon is all about clothes and styling outfits for any occasion, and she recently mentioned to us that she is “shopping her closet” this year.



“Shop Your Closet” is something we usually see in lifestyle and fashion magazines. It’s an easy process that allows you to see what you have and helps you get creative while discovering outfit combinations you never knew you had. BUT. Before we can do this, we have to spring clean our closet and get organized.

Here are the steps to get started to spring clean your closet:

1. Pull Everything Out Of Your Closet

Taking everything out of the closet is the best way to take inventory of what you actually have stashed in there.

PRO TIP: Work in sections to keep things a little more in control.

2. Sort Items Into Piles

Every item should go in one of these four piles:

Keep

Throw Away

Sell or Donate

Repair or Alter

3. Put Things Back Properly

“Pack” your closet as you would pack for vacation. I’m not sure if you’re like me, but when I pack for a trip, I usually pick out my favorite items and accessories that make me feel my most confident, and they are usually timeless pieces. Versatile items to dress up or dress down because when packing—less is more—who wants to be lugging and paying for extra luggage? Not Me!

Some people love to color coordinate their closest and for me, it’s just not practical. It looks so pretty, but I know I would not have the time or energy to keep it up. Instead, I hang items by category to save time getting ready.

Sorting my pants together, jackets together, dresses together, t-shirt together, etc.

If you have shelving, maximize your space and utilize it best for you! Sweaters and jeans should be folded on a shelf. If you’re not interested in seeing certain items, get a cute basket or bin to store them in.

If you have drawers: I like to store my undergarments, athletic clothing, and pajamas in them. I leave the bottom drawer for my seasonal items (like swimsuits and shorts) and swap them out when needed. I’ll most likely put sweaters and jeans in replace during the warmer months.

Want to maintain a clean closet?

Sort your stuff constantly: Keep a box in one corner of your closet to hold clothes that no longer fit, you’re not sure you like or, something you want to donate or sell. When the box is full, sort through it and take action!

Trying to decide what to do with that donate/sell pile?

Host a clothing swap with your friends, donate to a local donation center, or sell your pieces and make a few bucks! You want to sell, but don’t know where to start? Here are a few options to help guide you: