Spring Clean Eating With ATX Food Company

ATX FOOD CO. is an uncompromising alkaline plant-based healing foods company that sustainably sources high-quality mineral-rich ingredients for healing, preventing diseases, and maintaining wellness. They source organic-minerals from powerful herbs & wildcrafted sea moss so that their formulations can create harmonious relationships in the body for targeted benefits.

They use all organic or wildcrafted ingredients

10 meals for $100 frequent diner special (any entree, 3 taco combination and/or smoothie(s) qualifies for 1 meal– use within 1 year of purchase–available for dine-in/pickup only)

Available on Ubereats, DoorDash & GrubHub delivery platforms

Offer super clean bottled natural alkaline spring water (sourced from the north glaciers of Canada)







Electrified Wild Blueberry Pancakes: made with spelt, hemp seeds, walnuts, dates, agave, wild blueberries, topped with coconut flakes, walnuts, wild blueberries, and a side of agave

Wild Mushroom Sushi Salad: made with field greens, cherry tomatoes, wild mushrooms, kabocha squash mash, pickled red cabbage, avocado, nori flakes, sesame seeds, green goddess dressing

Powerpack Sea Moss Smoothie: made with raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, mangoes, burro bananas, dates, hemp seeds, walnuts, African sea moss.

ATX Food Co. is your source for body nourishment. 100% hand-picked ingredients prepared by expert vegan chefs. Alkaline menu for body nourishment, GMO-free, and dietitian-approved.

ATX Food Co. is located at 1601 Barton Springs Rd. To learn more or to place an online order visit their website for more details.