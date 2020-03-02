Spring Break Prep With Physicians Premier E-R

With Spring Break right around the corner it’s time to start prepping! Physicians Premier E-R gave us some tips to stay healthy and have fun during this big travel season.

Whether you’re going on an adventure or enjoying a relaxing stay-cation, you can try have new experiences and stay safe. Start by planning out some simple activities to help make the most of your time off. Try something new, but don’t forget to have the right clothing, gear, and medications for your plans to keep yourself safe. Before traveling be sure to get your flu shot and keep an eye on your health.

Physicians Premier E-R has multiple Austin-area locations to serve you 24/7 during this high travel season. For more details, you can go to www.MDPremier.com.

Sponsored by Physicians Premier E-R. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.