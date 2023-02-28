Spring Break is almost here and Moody Gardens is offering new experiences and deals to provide an enjoyable day trip or extended vacation at one of the most popular tourist destinations in Texas.

Maddie Collins, the communications coordinator at Moody Gardens, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell us what is happening at Moody Gardens this Spring Break.

“Moody Gardens is the perfect destination for a quick and fun getaway. If you are not familiar with MG, we are located on Galveston Island, just a few hours away from Austin. Galveston has a lot to offer the entire family! We not only have fun attractions, but we also have a hotel, spa, golf course, and so much more!”

What can the guest look forward to? Anything fun and new?

“Yes! We have a lot going on including a new exhibit called ‘Sharks in Depth’ inside of the discovery museum. Guests can explore and learn all about sharks and their importance to the environment. We are hoping to show what amazing they are!”

“We also have a new 3D film called ‘Secrets of the Sea’ where you can dive deep into learning about the ocean, along with a 4D film. Moody Gardens can definitely keep you busy.”

You have the hotel on the property, new attractions, and I hear that you have great deals.

“Yes, we do! We have a great Spring Break hotel package available. We also have the one-day value pass, which is a ticket that includes all of our attractions. As you know, we have the Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid, Ropes Course, Zip Line, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, food, and much more! Come on down to Moody Gardens this Spring Break and join in all the fun!”

You can purchase tickets and reserve your hotel room at MoodyGardens.org.

This segment is paid for by Moody Gardens and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.