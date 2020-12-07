Spreading Holiday “Cheers” With Festive Cocktails From Justin Lavenue Of Miracle On 5th Street

Justin Lavenue of Roosevelt Room and Miracle on 5th Street joined us to help add some holiday cheer to the show.

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in the most festive and nostalgic setting in the city. Featuring wall-to-wall Christmas decor, multiple bars, cheery social experiences, and a whole lot of Christmas spirits!

This year, Miracle is featuring seated dine-in service in a socially-distanced, safe, and sanitary venue. They’re also offering the full cocktail menu to-go!

Sip one of the many Christmas cocktails crafted by their jolly staff, take your next profile picture in Santa’s Throne, and connect with friends & family in the most decked out holiday bar in the city. It’s Christmas cheer like you’ve never seen it before. For more information or to book your spot click here!