Sports Injuries and Concussions With Physicians Premier ER

What are some of the most common sports injuries you see come through the emergency department?

Head injuries (major to minor), concussions, fractures, & dislocations. We have the ability to care for all of these, including stabilizing/set/splint fractures/dislocations before orthopedic follow up. We also treat some non-orthopedic issues as well such as severe dehydration and electrolyte imbalances. We are a fully resourced emergency department with all board certified emergency medicine physicians who can quickly diagnose and stabilize these issues.

What symptoms can an athlete experience after a significant head injury?

Headache or “pressure” in the head, nausea/vomiting, balance problems/dizziness, double/blurry vision, sensitivity to light/noise, feeling sluggish/hazy/foggy/groggy, confusion, concentration/memory problems.

What might a bystander to the athlete witness?

Athlete’s difficulty recalling events surrounding the injury, appears dazed/stunned, forgetting instruction, moving clumsily, answers questions slowly, loss of consciousness (prolonged or brief), and mood/behavior/personality changes.

We have close working relationships with local orthopedic clinics who work with us to provide quick follow ups.

Is it safe to come into the facility for sports injuries evaluation in light of the current pandemic?

Yes. We are taking COVID precautions, including mask protocols for both staff and patients, sectioning off COVID-related complaints, and taking increased disinfectant measures with extra time between room usage.

