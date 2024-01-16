Splendid Aesthetics is an aesthetics and cosmetics practice that also offers women’s pelvic and sexual health services. Board-certified urologist, Dr. Robyn Roberts, spoke with Studio 512 about what services are available at Splendid Aesthetics.

“Our clinic fills that gap for many pelvic health and sexual health issues women face. We offer medical treatment for many issues women face that are not always best treated in a traditional insurance based medical office. Along with our pelvic health services, we offer a variety of aesthetic treatments which we like to refer to as confidence medicine.”

Learn more about the services offered at Splendid Aesthetics at SplendidAesthetics.com.

This segment is paid for by Splendid Aesthetics and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.