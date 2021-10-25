SPINAL MONTH SOS: 5 Ways to Save Our Spines With JobuFIT

October is Spinal Health Month, and our spines deserve all the love. Proper posture in its most simple terms can be boiled down to the two most commonly used positions: sitting and standing. In today’s work environment, we are holding these positions for long stretches of time without any other movement – we are living a statue lifestyle. For this reason, Alessa Caridi, founder of JobuFIT is sending out an SOS on behalf of our bodies: Save Our Spines. Alessa walks us through, why we should support our bodies with proper posture, how to get started, and a few things to do to break the workspace statue lifestyle and create a healthy lifestyle at work, or as she calls it a ‘healthy workstyle.’

When your body is properly aligned it is said to be Jōbu (丈夫)-solid and strong.

