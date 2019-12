Red Ruby Holiday is a pop-up shop where guests can browse an assortment of custom holiday décor, including pre-made items, like wreaths and garlands, or visit the customization desk to have pieces specially made for the home.

Gina Provopulos is the owner of Red Ruby Events and the artist behind popular installations at the Galleria, like Santa’s Wonderland, Easter Bunny set, Hill Country Holiday Village.

For more information visit hillcountrygalleria.com.