Spice Up Your Fat Tuesday With This Family Gumbo Recipe

The gumbo at Revelry is the creation of Chef Dominique Labeaud. His roots stem from New Orleans and Los Angeles. It became a tradition in his family to make and enjoy gumbo every year for the Holidays starting with his Grandmother and now his mother. Revelry incorporates both meat and seafood, okra and file because that’s the way Chef Dom grew up enjoying it. The file (pronounced fee-lay) they use is special. It is grown, harvest, dried, and ground into a fine powder by Chef Dom’s Uncle, Lionel “Buddy” Labeaud, who brought a Sassafras tree over from Louisiana to California in the 1970’s and has been producing file for the family since. The color is vibrant and the flavor is better then anything you can buy in the store. Chef Dom has adapted his family recipe to fit the refinement of a restaurant and it has a kick because Chef knows that’s what Texans like.

Revelry’s Signiture Gumbo: grilled chicken, smoked andouille sausage, tasso ham, shrimp, lump crab, crawfish, collard greens, file, okra, and other stuff served with long grain white rice

Small cup – 8oz – $8

Large bowl – 16oz – $16

Happy Hour. ALL DAY TUESDAYS. Wednesday-Friday 4PM-6PM. $2 off House Cocktails. $2 off Wines by the Glass. $2 off all Appetizers. $1 off Drafts.

Revelry On The Boulevard just launched their new specialty menu on February 25th. For more information go to RevelryBoulevard.com or give them a visit at 6215 N Lamar Blvd. All locations have dog-friendly patios.