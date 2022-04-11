Susie Busch Transou of Hearth & Soul joined Steph and Rosie to help add some spice to the upcoming Easter holiday.

Easter: Food, Drink, Clothing, Gifts & Events

Here are some great tips on what to wear, eat, drink, and give for Easter. For an easy and crowd-pleasing Easter brunch, we suggest serving bourbon-peppered bacon on a skewer with donut holes. It blends the sweet and spicy and is something super easy for anyone to serve for an easter brunch that both kids and adults alike will love. The bourbon peppered bacon is sold at Hearth & Soul. All you have to do is cook the bacon in a sheetpan at 400 for 20 minutes, and simply put on a skewer with pre-purchased donut holes.

And for the adults, don’t forget the bloody marys! We recommend rimming with a spicy seasoning, in this case, we used Susie Busch Transou’s dad’s own proprietary steak seasoning. https://hearthandsoul.com/shop-all/aabiii-steak-seasoning/ All you do is mix the vodka with the Scary Mary bloody mary mix (also sold at Hearth & Soul). You can garnish it with the bacon, celery and some jarred vegetables to make a pretty presentation.

For Easter baskets, dad is often the hardest to surprise. We recommend giving bacon, 2 bourbon glasses and a book to make the perfect easter baskets for dad. Hearth & Soul can create custom Easter baskets for anyone in the family.

Wondering what to wear? Florals, brights, pastels or white are all favored colors this year whether you are dressing for church or for a casual family get together. Pair with great accessories and a hat to shade you from the morning sun. Click the video to see Hearth & Soul’s selections for Rosie and Stephanie.

Hearth & Soul has several free community events at their store 2727 Exposition. On April 10-16, there is an Easter egg hunt (24 eggs hidden In-store and 12 online). Find the egg and win a prize.

– On April 13, Come for Party on the Patio from 6-8pm, live music by Greyson Turner, and Epic Western cocktails

– On April 19: Join for light bites and cocktails to benefit Hearth & Soul’s monthly Non-Profit Partner. This month, 100 percent of proceeds from the charity candle sale goes toward Ballet Austin Guild. The event will be held at Hearth & Soul from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and they will be serving bubbles.

All events and information can be found here