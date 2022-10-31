Spice up your life with these iconic cocktails from Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace. Mixologist Matt Pawlak joined Steph and Rosie (aka Baby Spice & Ginger Spice) to share these delicious treats available Halloween through November 4th.

Boasting the only outdoor terrace on Congress Avenue and located in The Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel, Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace features creative cocktails and wines in a plush, comfortable indoor setting and a stunning patio offering unparalleled views of Austin.

Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace rolls out a special Halloween cocktail menu, inspired by the much anticipated release of the new Spice Girls album Spiceworld releasing on November 4th in celebration of the iconic group’s 25th anniversary. In honor of the group’s comeback, Stephen F’s Bar and Terrace will be dressing up their classic cocktail list for Halloween into all the favorite Spice Girls you know and love. Get ready to spice up your life with the Fiery Ginger cocktail featuring whiskey, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, honey, and a spritz of smoky mezcal and firewater bitters. In honor of Sporty Spice the Bloody Sport is sported with spiced rum, grouse scotch, cherry heering liqueur, grenadine, cherry bitters and orange juice. The typical French 75 cocktail will be masquerading as the Posh Royale served with Bombay Dry Gin, Pimm’s No1, Honey, and Rose Sparkling Wine. For a refresher, go for a Star-Baby-Burst featuring Deep Eddy lemon vodka, Deep Eddy grapefruit vodka, lemon juice, prickly pear syrup, orange bitters and soda water. Lastly, don’t sleep on Scary Spice and sip on a Scary Pumpkin Spice Martini served with vodka, pumpkin spice puree syrup, chili liqueur, frangelico, chocolate bitters and orange bitters. The Spice Girl cocktails will be available until November 4.