SPF Tips From A Pro That’ll Save Your Summer Skin From Premature Aging

Steph has been a big fan of Jentri Quinn’s skincare and makeup line for years and she recently stopped by to see Jentri for a facial and a mini education session. Jentri loves to educate her clients and Steph had a lot of questions about sunscreen and how we can use it to take care of our skin.

Steph has been using Jentri Quinn’s products for years and recently saw her for a facial and some sunscreen education

Jentri says “As much as we love the sun, it does break down collagen and elastin, which we already lose with age.” She recommends Protecting your skin with SPF as the #1 way to prevent premature aging.

According to Jentri, a good standard when hunting for sunscreen is SPF 30, which blocks 97 percent of the sun’s UVB rays. When going to the lake or beach, she recommends opting for SPF 40-50.

Something Steph is always wondering is WHEN do you apply sunscreen? Is it under your skincare products, on top of your makeup…it’s all so confusing! Jentri to the rescue…she says, “Your sunscreen should always be the last step in your skincare routine, and I recommend waiting about 10 minutes before applying any makeup to ensure that you don’t move your sunscreen off your face. Also, avoid wearing any facial oils directly under or on top of your sunscreen, as this can move around your SPF and decrease the efficacy. In order to protect your skin you MUST apply sunscreen completely/properly and ideally wait 15 minutes before heading out to make sure it has enough time to spread and coat your skin cells evenly.”

PRO TIPS:

Applying sunscreen to your neck and chest area is a great way to prevent pre-mature aging in those areas, too!

Putting on makeup with SPF should serve as added protection, not your only protection when having a sun day!

When exposed to sun, SPF must be re-applied throughout the day (every 2 hours is a good practice).

When you’re not going to be outside there’s no need to slather sunscreen all over your face unless you’re sitting by a window all day and want to be extra careful.

Sometimes higher-number SPFs just mean more chemicals.

And hey, if you feel you need more protection, grab a fun big hat and some big sun glasses!

SPF RECOMENDATIONS FROM JENTRI QUINN:

Zinc Oxide is my favorite form of broad spectrum protection, which is why we chose to use it in our 2-in-1 luxury formulation, The Good Sunscreen! Unlike many other chemical sunscreens, zinc oxide protects against UVA and UVB light rays and is used in cosmetics to prevent burns, and signs of aging. UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin and can lead to premature skin damage/aging. UVB rays will usually burn the superficial layers of your skin and play a key role in the development of Melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

I like to wear SPF in makeup (Priming Duo) everyday to ensure that I have some level of sunscreen on for those unexpected, quick trips outside!

Remember, the more you know the more you glow!

For more information or to order products go to JentriQuinn.com and make sure to follow her on social media here.