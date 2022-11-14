If you haven’t made any holiday plans yet, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas has just the experience for you and the entire family.

Brandon Wise, the assistant general manager at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

What makes Kalahari Resorts the perfect destination for the holidays?

“Kalahari is the perfect destination for families to make memories over the holidays! In just a short drive, guests can escape to a different world! Park and stay — it’s all under one roof — you never have to leave the resort.”

“As the home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, Kalahari Resort in Round Rock offers families an all-under-one-roof getaway with activities for families of all ages to enjoy, including a 223,000 square foot indoor waterpark, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park — an indoor theme park experience, four onsite signature restaurants, and a full-service luxurious spa.

“For lodging, we have one, two, and three-room suite styles to accommodate families of any size. This holiday season, give the gift of unforgettable memories with a Kalahari gift card and let your family and friends choose their own special experience. From the foodie to the thrill seeker to the spa lover – everyone is sure to find something to love.”

What types of activities can families enjoy at the resort?

“You’ll need two to three days to really soak in all the fun at America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark. Some of our most popular attractions are the FlowRider — a virtual wave simulator where you can learn to surf, our huge ZeroVision Wave Pool Experience, and the lazy river. We also have an entire area for younger kids to play, and, of course, plenty of slides for thrill seekers. There are also private cabanas available to rent that give you your own private oasis in the water park.”

“After drying off, guests can have a blast at Tom Foolerys Adventure Park featuring thrill rides, zip lines, climbing walls, laser tag, and more. Tom Foolerys also features an indoor arcade, VR games, bowling, mini golf, and escape rooms for the whole family to play together and stay dry.”

What other fun things are there to do at Kalahari?

“There is something for everyone at Kalahari whether you are two or 92, the resort has over 20 different dining options including four signature restaurants, a buffet experience as well as many quick-bite options. Our four signature dining experiences give our guests a variety of options to choose from, including our Double Cut Steakhouse where you can enjoy surf and turf, to Cinco Niños, our modern Mexican and tequila bar.”

“Kalahari also features live entertainment every night at Redd’s Piano Bar & Lounge and Double Cut Steak House. It’s the perfect place to escape with a hand-crafted cocktail and listen to live music.”

“For those looking to pamper themselves, Spa Kalahari & Salon is the place to go. Some of the many amenities include body treatments, luxurious massages, skin care, nail care, and hair services. This luxurious spa also includes a wet therapy room with a dry sauna and a chromotherapy steam room, as well as a halotherapy salt room, whirlpool, brow and lash bar, and lounge space. Treat your loved one to spa treatment by getting them a Kalahari Gift Card before your trip!”

If someone wanted to learn more, book their stay or buy a Kalahari gift card, where should they go?

“A getaway to Kalahari Resorts is a great gift idea for others, too. So start your holiday shopping and grab a Kalahari Gift Card today! To book your stay or buy a Kalahari gift card, please visit KalahariResorts.com/Texas.“

What can you tell us about the upcoming Food and Wine Festival at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions?

“We are excited to announce the inaugural Food and Wine Festival on November 20. The event is from 12-4 p.m. and will be a culinary celebration of Kalahari’s signature restaurants and area beverage vendors.”

“All are invited, but guests must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets to the festival are $75 per person and include a ‘tasting passport’ good for cuisine at Kalahari’s signature restaurants, beverages from over 40 of Texas’ best wineries, distilleries, and craft breweries, live music throughout the resort and a souvenir wine glass.

To learn more and buy tickets, go to KalahariResorts.com/Texas and check out Food and Wine Festival under the “Things To Do” tab. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is located at 3001 Kalahari Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665.

