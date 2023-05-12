The school season is wrapping up and there is no better way to kick off Summer than making a splash a Kalahari.

Brian Szydloski, a spokesperson for Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about what Kalahari has to offer this summer.

What makes Kalahari Resorts a great summer destination?

“Kalahari is a great destination for the whole family, especially in the summer! Located in Central Texas up in Round Rock, the resort is just a short drive and once here, guests can escape to a different world! Park and stay—it’s all under one roof—you never have to leave the resort.”

“And as the home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock offers an all-under-one-roof getaway with activities for families of all ages to enjoy, including a 223,000 square foot indoor waterpark, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park, an indoor theme park experience, four onsite signature restaurants, and a luxurious full-service spa.”

“For lodging, we have one, two, and three-room suite styles to accommodate families of any size.”

What activities can families enjoy at the waterpark?

“You’ll need two to three days to really soak in all the fun at America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark. Some of our most popular attractions are the FlowRider, a virtual wave simulator where you can learn to surf, our huge ZeroVision Wave Pool Experience, and the lazy river. We also have an entire area for younger kids to play, and, of course, plenty of slides for thrill seekers.”

“The waterpark also has private cabanas available to rent to give you your own private oasis in the water park.”

“The resort is currently expanding the outdoor waterpark. The project will include Bugs Burrow, a water play area with nine slides just for kids; a wave action rider, 900 feet of a winding not-so-lazy river; and Thirsty Turtle, a new 1,100 square foot swim-up and walk-up bar for adults.”

What if I don’t want to get wet? What else do you have for fun?

“Tom Foolerys Adventure Park is the perfect place to make more memories with your family. The indoor adventure park features thrill rides, zip lines, climbing walls, laser tag, and more.”

“Tom Foolerys also has an indoor arcade, VR games, bowling, mini golf, and escape rooms for the whole family to play together and stay dry.”

Can you tell us more about your dining options?

“The resort has 20 dining outlets including four signature restaurants, a buffet experience as well as many quick-bite options. Our four signature dining experiences give our guests a variety of options to choose from — from our Double Cut steakhouse, where you can enjoy surf and turf, to Cinco Niños, our modern Mexican and tequila bar.”

“Guests can also enjoy a cocktail at Baobab Social or take in live music and drinks at Redd’s Piano Bar seven nights a week.”

Sounds like there is plenty to do for thrill-seekers! What about someone who wants to relax and unwind?

“For those looking to pamper themselves, Spa Kalahari & Salon is the place to go. Some of the many amenities include body treatments, luxurious massages, skin care, nail care, and hair services.”

“This luxurious spa also includes a wet therapy room with a dry sauna and a chromotherapy steam room, as well as a Halotherapy Salt room, whirlpool, brow and lash bar, and lounge space.”

There is so much to do at Kalahari, is this just for overnight guests?

“Actually, the resort is a great destination for locals wanting to have fun or experience world-class dining or relax at the spa. We offer day passes to the waterpark and Tom Foolerys Adventure Park and local guests are welcome to dine at any of our signature restaurants or book an appointment at the spa.”

Book your stay or get day passes at KalahariResorts.com/Texas.

This segment is paid for by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.