Are you craving some poolside fun and sizzling bites for Memorial Day? Well, we’ve got just the ticket for you! Introducing the ultimate summertime extravaganza: the WET Deck Cookout at W Austin. Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this hip and happening event! The event will be taking place on Monday, May 29th from noon – 6pm.

Picture this: a sun-kissed rooftop pool, upbeat tunes pumping in the background, and mouthwatering eats and sips that will make your taste buds dance with joy. The WET Deck Cookout is where it’s all going down, and it’s a guaranteed blast for everyone involved.

So, what’s on the menu, you ask? Get ready to feast your eyes (and stomachs) on a delicious array from our talented culinary team. We’re talking about grilled watermelon with tajin and specialty sliders that are so irresistible, they should come with a warning label. Ay caramba!

But let’s not forget about the beverages! The WET Deck Cookout has you covered with a range of refreshing drinks to quench your thirst. Sip on our themed Stars-n-Stripes frozen drinks or grab an ice-cold beer, your favorite seltzer drink, or even mocktails bursting with fruity goodness from the poolside bar. Whatever your poison, you’ll find something to keep you cool as you soak up the sun.

Now that we’ve got your taste buds tingling and your mouth watering, it’s time to mark your calendars and get your swimsuits ready. The WET Deck Cookout is the place to be for a fun-filled Memorial Day of poolside revelry, good food, and great company.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to W Austin’s website to grab your ticket, and get ready to make a splash at the hippest cookout in town. The WET Deck Cookout is calling your name, and trust us, you won’t want to miss it!

Details:

Date: Monday, May 29th

Time: noon-6pm

Location: The Wet Deck at the W Hotel

200 Lavaca St, Austin, TX 78701

Tickets: https://waustin.ipoolside.com/?servicename=WET%20Deck%20Cookout