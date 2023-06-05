Fresh off the Chisholm Trail, unique opportunities for kids to get some quality and unique time with dad will be offered at Pioneer Farms in a special Father’s Day program.

Mark your calendar: Saturday June 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Learn 1800s card games like Faro, see a frontier saloon display, watch a bladesmithing class taught by Forged In Fire national champion Chris Farrell, tour our 1800s history sites with a guide or listen to music in our historic dance hall. All that for regular admission, a real bargain. Dads get in for free for the daytime programs.

See more details on this special day outing with dad at PioneerFarms.org