After a long hot summer, fall is a great time to take the family camping, glamping and RVing. And the best part? You can avoid all the hassles and high cost of air fare, hotels and car rentals, because there are some great campgrounds and RV resorts within just a few hours’ drive of Austin.

Rosie joined Jeremy Puglisi to tell us more.

Family camping and RVing have become so popular in recent years, why?

Affordability and value are some of the main reasons for this. It’s also appealing to disconnect from life and social media.

Camping will help you create family memories and have great adventures and experiences near to home.

You are a fan of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. Why?

It’s more than the camping – it’s the family entertainment, especially with all the fall and Halloween activities. It’s great value too- most activities and attractions are included in the cost of a cabin or RV site – you don’t need to leave the resort.

Everybody loves Yogi Bear and his friends Halloween activities – trick or treating, haunted house, decorated campsites, and arts and crafts.

What makes fall a good time to camp?

Fall is the best time because of the cooler weather, weekend activities, you can have a lot of fun in just a few days – no need to get on a plane or travel far.

How have family camping and RVing changed in recent years?

Camping and RVing is all about fun, comfort and convenience. Most families stay in glamping cabins or RVs as opposed to tents. Cabins and RVs are equipped with full bathrooms, A/C, kitchens; sites come with grills – just guard your “pic-a-nic” baskets! Many locations also have restaurants and snack bars.

What other advice do you have?

You should book now, as fall and Halloween weekends fill up fast! If you have not camped before, a fall weekend is a great way to start. You can rent a fully equipped cabin or you can rent an RV and get a taste of the RV lifestyle.

Visit JellystonePark.com for information on fall and Halloween fun at any of the 5 locations near Austin.

This segment is paid for by Jellystone Park and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.