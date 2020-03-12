Spend A Weekend Away At The Hye-Way Haus With William Chris Vineyards

William Chris Vineyards’ mission is to focus on low-impact, 100% Texas-grown wine.

Located off of Highway 290, at the William Chris grounds you’ll discover the simple charm of a serene farmhouse surrounded by grapevines and the modern majesty of a contemporary tasting room.

Visitors can experience several tasting experiences such as Barrel Tasting, Chef’s Food & Wine Tasting, Winemaker’s Choice, and more.

You can also join the Hye Society Wine Club and get 4-6 special releases per year!

Learn more about everything William Chris Vineyards has to offer at williamchriswines.com, or learn more about their Hye-Way Haus at www.hyewayhaus.com.