Speedy Makeup Routine For Busy Women With ViviCouture Cosmetics

So many of us see this as our central identity: busy. Vivianne Pearson with Vivicouture Cosmetics has come up with a way to help women who need to manage their time!

Rosie asked, “Vivianne — being in the beauty industry for 7+ years, what have you learned?”

“Great question, I smile because we (women and men … but mainly women) are a society of instant gratification. We want results right then and there. But to get results in beauty, it requires a regimen, consistency and an effective product(s). I’ve learned that consumers want wants guidance and they products that are effective in both cost and results. ”

“With everything you’ve just mentioned, how have those things impacted your decisions when creating your cosmetic line?”

“Being in the industry, providing the services, retailing products that would provide clients with results was not cost effective enough for people to continue their regimen outside of their experience with me. This prompted me to create both a cosmetic and skin care line. Our innovative formulas consist of plant-based skincare ingredients that are blended into our everyday cosmetics, which allows consumers to look and feel confident, while simultaneously taking care of their skin. ”

“Minimizing our makeup bag seems to be a universal challenge for many women, what role does ViviCouture Cosmetics play in improving this area?

“Our mission at ViviCouture is to decrease the number of products on a women’s vanity and makeup bag by providing them with key essential products that targets and maintains multiple skincare needs. We created the B.W.K, which is known as the ‘Busy Women Kit.’ This kit has key cosmetics and skincare products that enhance women’s natural beauty, leaving them feeling confident but not overdone. You can also find our 4 skincare kits with a bullet-proof skincare regimen to your skin type online. ”

Learn more about Vivianne’s clean approach to beauty with her plant-based skincare line, ViviCouture Cosmetics. Go to www.vivicouture.com for more information.

Sponsored by Vivicouture Cosmetics. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.