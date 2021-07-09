Speed Dating & Comedy Night At Smokin Beauty With Doers Vodka

Looking for your summer fling, or just need to brush up on your social skills? Head out to Smokin Beauty on North Lamar on Saturday, July 17th for a fun night of live comedy and speed dating! Smokin Beauty owner, Thao Roth, joined Studio 512 with Creative Director of Doers Vodka, Inne Aguilar, to talk about the event.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the comedy starts at 5:15, hosted by Ben Smith. Catch Hunter Duncan, Ashley Overton, Gabe Davis and Spencer Cavins on stage, as well as live music starting at 7 p.m. with Wild Margeaux.

Doers Vodka is a partner for the evening, and Inne showed Studio 512 how to make Smokin Beauty’s “Guava Sutra,” which includes vodka, triple sec, guava and lime. Doers Vodka is a family-owned, local distillery and serves the first Latino-inspired vodka in the U.S. It’s available for sale at Spec’s and Total Wine & Spirits.

Tickets for the event are limited, so reserve now! Learn more at SmokinBeautyATX.com and DoersVodka.com.