Special Sweets with Sugar Mama’s

If you’re like us, you may be tired of the same old, same old decorations on sweets. Jen Starkey came in the studio to give us her best tips on decorating extravagant cookies!

Sugar Mama’s bakery is not only known for the taste of their desserts, but also their creativity. Their menu includes cupcakes, cookies, mini pies, bars and custom cakes.

They have even been awarded “Best Birthday Cake” and “Best Bakery” by The Austin Chronicle! Other than their birthday cake flavor, they have tons of options to pick from, like French Toast, Raspberry Lemonade and Dulce de Churro.

You can order their delicious treats online, book them for your next event, or stop by one of their two locations in South and East Austin.

They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Feel free to check out their website and treat yourself at sugarmamasbakeshop.com