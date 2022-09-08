AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa stays on the cutting edge of anti-aging and wellness treatments.

Laurel Belfiore, the owner of AUSTEX Wellness, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about their new Clarity II laser hair removal.

We know you love technology! Tell us why you upgraded your laser hair removal device.

“Yes, we love advancements in technology, and we love the Clarity II laser hair removal device. Fun fact: women spend 72 days of their lives shaving their legs! With laser hair removal, you can be hair free in eight sessions. The laser uses two distinct wavelengths of light, so we can treat both light and dark skin! We can treat full legs in 30 minutes. No gel is needed, it’s super fast.”

What areas of the body can you treat for laser hair removal? And are you running any specials?

“We can treat head to toe, for both men and women. Some of our popular packages are full legs, full back, and underarms. It’s great for folks who are active, have a boat, or just want to save time. Again, packages include eight sessions, which is required to effectively kill the follicle’s ability to continue hair growth in any given area. We can treat full legs in 30 minutes! Also, this month we are offering all laser hair removal packages at 25% off, or 30% off if you treat three or more areas. Consults are always free!”

Do you offer any other services?

“Absolutely, we’re a one-stop shop! We offer medical-grade facials, hydrafacials, massage therapy, aesthetic injectables, and body contouring — about 130 services are on our menu. We do have a membership too which gives members 21% off of those services, and 10% off of all of our medical-grade skin care, such as Revision, Skin Ceuticals, ZO Skin Health, Revitalash, and ELTA MD. We offer services Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Again, consults are always free!”

Learn how you can get "a better you by tomorrow morning" by visiting AUSTEXWellness.com.

