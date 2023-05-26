Reesa Woolf, PhD, is an expert at teaching people to speak with authority and confidence. She joined Studio 512 to talk about her approach to something millions of people fear: speaking in public.

Dr. Woolf is a TED Talk trainer who helps C-suite leaders, their executives and business owners eliminate their public speaking fear. She has a book, “Mr. Bear Speaks Without Fear,” which includes 45 techniques to help people speak more confidently.

Learn more about her one-on-one coaching and services she offers at ConfidentSpeaking.com.