Sparkling Canned Drinks, New From Austin Cocktails

Austin Cocktails is presenting a new line of sparkling canned cocktails made with premium spirits and natural ingredients in answer to growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages!

Currently, the canned offerings include: Cucumber Vodka Mojito, Fred’s Ruby Red Sparkling Cocktail, and Bergamot Orange Sparkling Margarita. The low-calorie cans offer a crisp, refreshing taste with no artificial flavors, and are the first canned cocktail to mimic a true bar-quality cocktail with 12.5% ABV. With a higher ABV, each 8.4 ounce can contains two cocktails and ensures an authentic cocktail taste and experience.

The canned cocktails will be available in 14 states. You can find Austin Cocktails at Spec’s, Twin Liquors, Total Wine and Goody Goody. Services like Drizly and Instacart will also deliver to your door!