The holidays are here! It’s a wonderful time to celebrate the loved ones in your life, and James Avery Artisan Jewelry is a great place to find lots of items for the special people on your list. Studio 512 visited with James Avery’s Vice President of Merchandising & Design, Sarah Herr, about some of the company’s newest releases.

Sarah, can you tell us more about your newest Christmas collection?

“We have some fun, colorful and whimsical new charms for Christmas including:

Enamel North Pole Art Glass Charm – perfect to add to a Christmas themed necklace or bracelet.

Enamel Pet Bowl Charm – a sweet charm for the pet lovers and dog moms in your life!

Enamel Roller Skate Charm – a classic and nostalgic reminder of the good ole days!

Enamel Festive Guitar Charm – a bright and whimsy for a pop of color to add to your look!

“We also had two Texas collaboration pieces launch just in time for Christmas gifts! We partnered with Blue Bell to create their first charm, the new Blue Bell® Ice Cream Charm, and we also expanded our Don’t Mess With Texas® collection:

The iconic Blue Bell® Creamery in Texas boasts some of the most unique and craved flavors in the state, and we are excited to launch this new partnership. For those of us that call the Lone Star State home, this charm brings back memories and nostalgia with the sterling silver carton expertly replicated with the cow and girl imagery we all know and love. Plus, we incorporated the bronze-rimmed lid to mimic their classic gold-rimmed cartons.

Our new hand-enameled and sterling silver barrel charm celebrates the campaign to keep Texas litter-free. We love that this charm features the iconic Don’t Mess With Texas slogan that’s been reminding us for 35 years to help maintain our beautiful roadways and natural landscapes throughout the state.

These are both perfect presents for the proud Texan or Texans in your life!

“We have yet more Christmas options, including:

Western Boot Christmas Ornament. Speaking of Texas pride, this new Western Boot Christmas Ornament gives a Texas twist to Christmas. The realistic boot features a cutout tree design with a gleaming star on top. A star-shaped spur completes the true Lone Star State style. Whether you’re a native Texan or a cowboy or cowgirl at heart, this sterling silver Christmas ornament will rustle up some Western vibes for your tree.

“We also have several new ring designs to help you ring in the holiday season and even on into the new year:

Our Flowering Vines Heart Ring is a sweet and symbolic reminder of your love for her to wear on her finger every day.

We also have the Treasured Gemstone Ring, featuring a pear-shaped gemstone available in either Garnet or Blue Topaz, which is a special present for not only Christmas but anyone you know with a December birthday!

We’ve added to our Fishers of Men Collection with our new Fishers of Men Ring. This ring is special because it not only comes in sterling silver and 14k gold, it’s also available in extended sizes from size 4 to 13. So, it’s a great gift for you to match with a friend, your significant other or someone else you’re close with.

What makes James Avery a great gift for Christmas?

“Our jewelry is designed to reflect the things in life that are important, and each piece in our collection is crafted with the same care and attention to detail. We have six different gift sets to choose from for any last-minute gifts you might need!

“New to our gift sets is the Hoop Gift Set which features three different sizes and style of our customer’s favorite hoops. This is a great gift that features everyday styles that are simple and timeless. Plus, you don’t need to know any sizing details to pick this gift out for your family or friends!

“Christmas is a joyful day to celebrate family and friends, and our associates would love to help you find meaningful, beautiful gifts.”

What are some great ways to personalize gifts from James Avery for Christmas?

“There are countless ways for customers to customize a gift from James Avery! With changeable charm holders, you can add or remove charms whenever you wish. Choose the perfect new charm and add a pop of color with enamel and art glass beads. We offer many different styles of initials, and these are a popular way to personalize your gift.

“You can also treat yourself this holiday season with a gift that’s unique to you! Our Vintage Type Initial Charms or the Enamel Initial Disc Charm are a great way to wear a daily reminder for yourself or for a loved one. Plus, our gemstone pieces like our Shining Star Birthstone Charm and Avery Remembrance Heart Birthstone Pendant are a meaningful way to wear a design that reminds you of something special.”

How can customers wear James Avery for their everyday or holiday style?

“For everyday style, we really enjoy seeing how our customers wear different pieces together inspired by their faith. We’ve seen many customers layer necklaces and rings to showcase their faith journey or to mix and match different designs that mean something special to them.

“Our Faith and Love Ring Set is a great gift for someone who wants a dainty look when the rings are worn individually, or they can stack the rings together to create a timeless symbol of faith. Our new Forged in Faith Link Bracelet is a universally designed bracelet that anyone can wear! This bracelet is comprised of a textured herringbone pattern all around with a striking center cross design. Symbolic of keeping faith central in your life, this cross within a circle holds the bracelet together functionally as well.

“For the guy in your life, we have some classic James Avery pieces that he can wear any and every day! From money clips and key chains to rings and charms, we have designs that we hope speaks to everyone on your gift list! Check out items like:

Medium Cable Chain and Heavy Curb Chain for a layered look.

Fishers of Men bracelet or the Square Foxtail Link Bracelet for an elevated touch.

The new Mini Longhorn Charm is a subtle addition to his style for his favorite sports team!

“14k gold gifts will really make your holiday season sparkle and shine! From our Cherished Birthstone Rings now available in gold with 12 different birthstones to our new Delicate Pave Diamond Texas Studs and our Delicate Pave Diamond Heart Ring, there are so many styles to choose from!

“Whether shopping for a loved one or friend, we have something that will undoubtedly bring smiles and warm hearts.”

To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest Von Maur or Dillard’s store, or to shop the newest designs online, visit JamesAvery.com.

This segment is paid for by James Avery Artisan Jewelry and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.