Space Saving Travel Must Haves With Jennifer Broome

Travel Journalist and perpetual carry-on traveler Jennifer Broome shares her favorite space-saving travel must haves. Here’s her list:
Tech Travel Kit – Portable charger and its charging cord, phone charging cord, dual outlet car charger and cord, headphones and phone fan
Packable Daypack – Matador Freefly16
Reusable Storage Bag with Snacks and Emergency Kit – Stasher Bag
Convertible Purse – Lo and Sons Waverly 2
Compression Bags – Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Tech
