Space Saving Travel Must Haves With Jennifer Broome

Travel Journalist and perpetual carry-on traveler Jennifer Broome shares her favorite space-saving travel must haves. Here’s her list:

Tech Travel Kit – Portable charger and its charging cord, phone charging cord, dual outlet car charger and cord, headphones and phone fan

Packable Daypack – Matador Freefly16

Reusable Storage Bag with Snacks and Emergency Kit – Stasher Bag

Convertible Purse – Lo and Sons Waverly 2

Compression Bags – Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Tech

If you’re looking for where to go next, take a ski vacation to Ski Big 3 in Banff, Canada; see Mayan ruins and snorkel in Orchid Bay and San Ignacio, Belize; or go on a hiking adventure in Big Bend National Park in Terlingua, Texas.

