Space Saving Travel Must Haves With Jennifer Broome

Heart Disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, is an umbrella term used to describe a number of conditions affecting your heart.

The most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease or CAD. Heart attacks are a common manifestation of this. If you have chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, cold sweats, extreme fatigue, jaw pain, back pain, or even pain or discomfort in arms, seek immediate medical care.