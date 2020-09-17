Soy Candle Care Tips With Local Candle Company, gojema

Are you looking for a thoughtful gift for your friend or a family member? You probably already might know that candles are one of the top gifts given. It’s true that one of the reasons people love candles so much is that they are often used to bring relaxation and to be honest, we all could add some peace and calm to our day.





Today, we want to shine some light on a local, natural candle company our producer Brittany actually spotted at the SFC farmers market downtown this past weekend.

Jean Paul Pretto is the owner and founder of gojema. He started the business to focus on natural products that were accessible to all. Two years ago, he and his mom dreamed up a product that would be easy to understand and that everyone could use. Plus, JP wanted to create a business that his mother would be able to work when she was older and less agile.

They currently sell their products online at Gojema.com, in all Royal Blue Grocery locations, all Thom’s Market locations, Fresh Plus, Lamar Grocery, and SFC farmers market downtown, and Texas Farmers’ Market at Mueller.

The candles come in a reusable drinking glass, and recyclable paper boxes and are made with consciously sourced ingredients. The natural candles use 100% American-grown soy wax, natural fragrance oils, and essential oils.

Every month gojema releases a new scent, so stay tuned for new holiday scents! Austinites can have candles delivered to them monthly with gojema’s monthly subscription.





Candle Care Tips:

TIP 1: The first burn is most important.

Upon lighting for the first time, make sure to burn long enough for the top layer of wax to melt all the way to the edge of the container.

Not doing this might cause the candle to burn unevenly and tunnel (when only the wax near the wick melts and leaves a ring of hard wax on the outer edges).

HACK: Learn How To Fix A Tunneled Candle.