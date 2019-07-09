Southern-Made Blueberry And Lemon Pound Cake

Local in source, Texan in spirit, not only in the kitchen, but in the community, is what Jack Allen’s Kitchen is all about. Since 2009, Jack Allen’s Kitchen has been bringing Southern-inspired flavors infused with the spice of Southwestern cuisine to four locations in the Austin area (Oak Hill, 360 and Anderson Ln in Austin and in Round Rock). Cultivating a healthy community through charity and comforting food is Jack Allen’s Kitchen mantra and is part of their culture.

HOURS:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (Brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Tonight’s Specials available after 5 p.m.

Happy Hour

Monday-Friday: 3-7 p.m.

**featuring half-priced appetizers plus drink specials

For more information call (512) 428-6944 or check them out online.