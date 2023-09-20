Rebeccah Silence, National Marriage & Family Specialist stopped by Studio 512 to share her soul care and relationship tips for National Self Care Month in September. Rebeccah is a world-class and award-winning coach and media personality who has helped hundreds of thousands of people through her radio programs, podcast shows and live appearances.

How has self-care been a valuable lesson in your life?

“We think we don’t have time for self-care, but actually, we don’t have time to not address it.

“Take me: I received a cancer diagnosis at the age of 34 while pregnant. Self-care goals were the last thing on my list, below a business, my husband and serving my family. I thought, ‘I don’t have time for that’…then I got sick. I broke through being achievement- and results-driven and turned my focus into aligned and co-creation with God. You don’t need to wait for a crisis. Don’t wait to start self-care.

“Self-care is knowing what honors, respects and takes care of you. We need to reframe our past experiences with self-care in order to value self-care. Self-care is the gateway to happiness.”

What are some myths and facts about self-care?

“The number one myth is that people think their relationship is what makes them unhappy, when it is more often their lack of self-care that is the culprit. The innocent mistake we make is believing our marriage and our family are the reason we are not practicing self-care. Put simply, if you want to save your relationship, start with self-care.”

Tell us what couples can learn from you.

“In marriage, self-care may seem challenging compared to when you were single. You can repair and reinvent any marriage if you use the intention of self-care, which will unlock the deepest love and best connection imaginable.

“We are all born with a dream of love, but most of us actually do not achieve this dream. I help you exceed this dream in just two days. There is not a case I haven’t cracked yet; until you’ve tried me, you haven’t tried everything.

“You don’t have to have a breakdown to have a breakthrough. Reach out now before the pain gets worse. We can make it better, faster than you imagine.”

What comes with your special Spa Day for your Heart, Mind, and Soul gift?

“I’m so excited to gift the Studio 512 audience with one of the courses that I share with my couples, so that every has their best start to self-healing.

“In just one hour, you can learn about how to have the time that you have been desiring just for you to nourish your mind, heart and soul.

“This $100-value program is your free gift when you sign up at RebeccahSilence.com. Receive your Spa Day for your Heart, Mind, and Soul, which contains three simple solutions to help you feel deeply refreshed and reborn, fast!”

Enter the term “SELF CARE” to receive Rebeccah’s Spa Day for your Heart, Mind, and Soul gift for free! Learn more at RebeccahSilence.com.

This segment is paid for by Healing is Possible and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.