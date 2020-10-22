Sofia Coppola & Bill Murray Team Up Again For “On The Rocks”

This morning one of our favorite behind the scenes coworkers jumped in front of the camera to talk about Sofia Coppola’s new film, “On The Rocks.” Valentina Herrera is a director on Studio512 and also hosts a Podcast, Please Like This! She talked with Rosie and Steph about her thoughts on the movie that you can catch Friday, October 23rd on AppleTV+.

Synopsis for On The Rocks: A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city—drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.