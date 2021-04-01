Sono Bello Partners with Dress for Success® in Austin to Present Annual Your Hour, Her Power® Campaign Spotlighting the Importance of Women Leaders Amid Pandemic

Sono Bello’s Dress for Success partnership helps women get the tools, confidence they need to re-enter the workforce amidst striking pandemic job loss disproportionately affecting women.

Sono Bello, a nationwide cosmetic surgery specialist with a location in Austin, Texas, is partnering with international nonprofit Dress for Success to present the Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day “31 Days of Women in Power” campaign to help women get the tools they need to re-enter the workforce, an expansion of the “Your Hour, Her Power” global campaign.

Sono Bello is a key sponsor of the Your Hour, Her Power campaign which allows individuals to donate the equivalent of one hour of pay to help women gain access to Dress for Success’ programs and services which seek to empower and support women with the tools necessary to thrive in their careers. Sono Bello is also helping Dress for Success spotlight the work of 30 groundbreaking women executives across the U.S. while mirroring a campaign with 41 of their own female leaders within Sono Bello.

“I love that we get to impact our patients lives in a positive way, allowing them to live their most beautiful life in a way that is meaningful to them,” said Carina Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer at Sono Bello. “We have the privilege of helping patients feel good about themselves and gain confidence which is crucial to all of our professional and personal lives.”

Sono Bello’s workforce is composed of over 80% female leaders and serves an 80% female client base, enabling the company to be women-powered and women-focused from the company’s directors to the clients served. Sono Bello’s Dress for Success partnership and simultaneous internal campaign spotlighting company leaders focuses on inspiring hope and resilience, recognizing the cataclysmic job loss facing women during the pandemic, where hundreds of thousands of women are being forced out of the workforce at disproportionate rates compared to men.

“The way you feel about yourself is a priceless thing, and I love working for an organization that addresses self-confidence from a compassionate, healthy standpoint to help individuals achieve their goals,” said Bailey Jones, senior patient care consultant at Sono Bello. “We truly enjoy partnering with patients to listen deeply to their life story and see that transformation unfold.”

Individuals wishing to support Dress for Success this Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a donation of the equivalent of one hour of their pay may visit Sono Bello’s website at SonoBello.com/DressforSuccess.

Sponsored by Sono Bello. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.