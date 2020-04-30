Sonex Orthopedics Offers An Alternative To Surgery

This morning Rosie spoke with Sonex Orthopedics about some of the unintended consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic closures and how it is affecting access to surgery and pain management options. Sonex Orthopedics provides non-invasive options to treat chronic overuse injuries and arthritis. As an alternative to surgery, OrthoWave® and OsteoWave® High-energy Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy treatments are also great options because they require no downtime, letting you get back to life fast. The current 50% off discount runs until May 8th, making the cost of the one-and-done OrthoWave® treatment less than 25% of the average deducible. Don’t let Plantar fasciitis, arthritis and other chronic overuse injuring stop you from doing what you love, get treated today at Sonex Orthopedics.

What Sonex Orthopedics does is simple, they improve their client’s quality of life through the natural healing stimulated by High-energy Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy. Sonex Orthopedics provides OrthoWave®, OsteoWave® treatments, a non-invasive alternative to surgery for orthopedic injuries such as plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, patellar tendonitis, shoulder tendonitis, tennis elbow, golfers elbow, greater trochanteric pain syndrome, partial tendon tears, meniscus tears, stress and nonunion fractures, and osteoarthritis in joints such as the knee, shoulder, thumb (CMC joint), and big toe (1st MTP joint). FDA Approved, Non-Invasive, No Downtime, More Effective than Surgery.

