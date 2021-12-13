Something For Everyone On Your List With Gift Recommendations From BookPeople

Studio 512 loves talking about one-stop shops for everyone on your gift list…especially when that means supporting local! Charley Rejsek with BookPeople gave Rosie and Steph some festive recommendations for kids, teens and adults.



Adult Gift Fiction: “The Lord of the Rings” Illustrated Edition by J.R.R. Tolkien

“See how J.R.R. Tolkien envisioned Middle-earth in this new edition of his masterwork, now illustrated

with his own artwork. It’s packaged with a sewn hardback binding with a ribbon placemark, ink-sprayed edges displaying Tolkien’s runes, two maps, and printed on ‘forest-friendly’ paper. This is a gorgeous must-have for all Tolkien fans!”

Adult Gift Non-Fiction: “Texas Whiskey” by Nico Martini

“Texas history runs deep, and the history of whiskey in the state is no exception. But the Texas whiskey scene, which emphasizes local corn and barrels made from trees grown in the state, has grown exponentially in the last 10 years, as this collection of over 100 varied distillers makes clear. Locals and tourists alike will discover new expressions that are sure to satisfy tastes as varied as Texas is large. Texas Whiskey, through distillery profiles, interviews with experts, and original photography, tells the story of how whiskey from the Lone Star State is unlike whiskey being made anywhere else on the planet.”

Teen: “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo

“Teens can be hard to shop for but you can’t go wrong with this Winner of the National Book Award. As recommended by bookseller Gina, ‘Enter 1950s San Francisco through the eyes of a queer Chinese-American

girl who finds the Telegraph Club just when she needs it most.’ It’s unlike anything (Gina’s) ever read, creating a warm haven for confusion, longing, community and joy.”

Kids’ Fiction: “Stuntboy, In the Meantime” by Jason Reynolds, Illustrated by Raúl the Third

“Meet the greatest young superhero you’ve never heard of, Stuntboy! Portico Reeves’s superpower

is making sure all the other superheroes—like his parents and two best friends—stay super. And safe. Super safe. And he does this all in secret. Taking the heat before anyone gets hurt, Stuntboy deploys STUNTS to distract, disarm and keep problems at bay while controlling his FRETS (anxiety) in the beautifully-illustrated story filled with humor, heart and unconventional heroics!”



Kids’ Non-fiction: “Fungarium: Welcome to the Museum” by Ester Gaya, Illustrated by Katie Scott

“From the elegant Chanterelle to the aptly-named Death Cap, fungi get the star treatment in this

show-stopping beautiful package that will thrill mushroom enthusiasts. Exploring every sort of fungi, from the kinds we see on supermarket shelves to those like penicillium that have shaped human history, this collection is the definitive introduction to what fungi are and just how vital they are to the world’s ecosystem.”

BookPeople is expanding its store hours just in time for the holidays! The store is located at 603 N. Lamar. Learn more about their newest releases — and shop from your couch — at BookPeople.com.