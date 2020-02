We called in some friends at Benold’s Jewelers to help with the “something borrowed” for Makaela and Omar’s big day!

Benold’s has an exquisite assortment of sought-after fashion jewelry and precious gemstones.

Visit the store to shop a stunning variety of necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.

Check out www.benolds.com for more details.