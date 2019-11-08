Solve The Mysteries — & Read A Memoir — With Mike Rowe’s “The Way I Heard It”

Ever since Mike missed a flight waiting for Paul Harvey to end his radio show with his signature, “And now you know…the rest of the story,” he has wanted to share stories that can’t be turned off or put down until the very end. In “The Way I Heard It,” he does just that, with 35 mysteries you don’t know…about famous people you do knowyour job is to figure out who Mike is talking about before the story ends.

Delivered with Mike’s signature blend of charm, wit, and ingenuity, “The Way I Heard It” is a mosaicfascinating stories about others combined with a memoir full of surprising revelations, sharp observations, and intimate, behind-the-scenes moments drawn from Mike’s own remarkable life and career.

Mike Rowe is best known as the executive producer and host of the hit shows “Dirty Jobs,” “Somebody’s Got to Do It,” and “Returning the Favor.” He also hosts the podcast “The Way I Heard It,” a collection of stories “for the curious mind with a short attention span.” As CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Mike has led the effort to close the widening skills gap and facilitated the granting of millions of dollars for work-ethic scholarships. He was born in Baltimore, lives in California, and works part-time for a fifteen-pound terrier named Freddy.

Interspersed throughout the new book are stories from Mike’s life including:

How his membership in a barbershop quartet pulled him into show business.

Details on his first TV job, working for QVC, selling everything from Christmas dolls to cat toys.

How he lived in a mansion for free because the house was haunted (what he calls “the strangest year of my life so far.”)

How his mom and dad, Peggy and John, managed to stay married for 57 years.

Details on his beloved and famous dog, Freddy.

The best advice his grandfather ever gave him.

The betrayal by the trusted financial adviser he thought of as a friend.

Figuring out that telling stories about others was key to the success of his shows.

Paul Harvey’s influence on him.

The Way I Heard It from Gallery Books is available in hardback, as an eBook and on Audio.