Social Security Changes May Affect Your Tax Bill in Retirement

If you are turning 66 in 2019, you are one of the lucky few that can take advantage of Social Security’s “restricted application” benefit claiming strategy. Using this strategy can be the difference between thousands and tens of thousands of dollars in retirement income.

In this video, Chris Heerlein of REAP Financial in Austin discusses restricted application and how to stop your social security benefits the right way.

For more information, REAP Financial has an updated report, “The Social Security Decisions,” to provide you with some information on “What, When, and How” to claim your benefits to minimize taxes and maximize your retirement income.

To claim your copy, email us at Retire@REAPFinancial.com. We’ll mail it out to you!

Or set up an appointment to meet with REAP Financial in person by clicking the following link: https://austinfinancialplanner.com

Sponsored by Reap Financial. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.