Social Media Trend: The Movie Quote Game With Rosie & Steph

There’s a fun new game trending on TikTok for siblings and friends: called the “#moviequoteschallenge,” people record themselves saying a quote from a movie, and then see if they can get the next person to guess the same quote by just hearing the movie’s title (check out an example here). It’s a funny look at what movies some families really liked growing up, and some of the quotes can be pretty obscure!

Rosie and Steph grew up in different places, at different times, but they do have some shared childhood favorite movies. Do they guess the same quotes? Try this game the next time the family gets together for some laughs!