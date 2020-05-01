Social Distancing With MIDLAND

Rosie and Steph had a chance to Social Distance with the band Midland. Lead vocalist Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson and bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy hail from Dripping Springs and were happy to sit down with the ladies to discuss Tiger King.

The band has critically acclaimed music with the albums ON THE ROCKS and LET IT ROLL. A GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. As well as New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards. And now they have launched their own Tequila with INSOLITO.

The band set out to “Buck Tradition” with their new venture. They intended to create “a singular tequila that is second to none”. They were happy to share ways to best enjoy it as well.

For a full list of tour dates and more, visit MidlandOfficial.com.