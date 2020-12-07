So Ugly, They’re Cute: Christmas Sweaters With Style Done Easy

Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy was given a mighty task by Rosie and Steph: find Christmas sweaters that are so ugly, they’re cute! Claire specializes in local boutiques and found some excellent options.

Her mustard pom pom sweater and brown and white textured sweater are from Urban Chic.

Urban Chic

12700 Hill Country Blvd E-115

Bee Cave, Texas

@urbanchictx

The yellow crochet top (great for layering!) is from Dylan Wylde.

Dylan Wylde

2324 South Lamar Blvd.

Austin, Texas

@dylanwylde

The green and white striped top with Christmas flare (Rosie’s favorite) is from Wood & Rose.

Wood & Rose

3800 N. Lamar Blvd suite 110

Austin, Texas

@shopwoodandrose

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and is now venturing into her own styling business! If you’re not ready to hit the stores, but you want to support local, Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what she can do on her website, or by following her on social media.