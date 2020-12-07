So Ugly, They’re Cute: Christmas Sweaters With Style Done Easy

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy was given a mighty task by Rosie and Steph: find Christmas sweaters that are so ugly, they’re cute! Claire specializes in local boutiques and found some excellent options.

Her mustard pom pom sweater and brown and white textured sweater are from Urban Chic.

Urban Chic
12700 Hill Country Blvd E-115
Bee Cave, Texas
@urbanchictx

The yellow crochet top (great for layering!) is from Dylan Wylde.

Dylan Wylde
2324 South Lamar Blvd.
Austin, Texas
@dylanwylde

The green and white striped top with Christmas flare (Rosie’s favorite) is from Wood & Rose.

Wood & Rose
3800 N. Lamar Blvd suite 110
Austin, Texas
@shopwoodandrose

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and is now venturing into her own styling business! If you’re not ready to hit the stores, but you want to support local, Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what she can do on her website, or by following her on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss