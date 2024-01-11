Snow is in the forecast for Johnson City as the Science Mill hosts its annual “Snow Day” at the museum on Saturday, January 20th, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ashley Kortis, Director of Advancement and Marketing, and Alex Novak, Horticulturist, joined Studio 512 to talk about what to expect this weekend.

The acclaimed hands-on science museum is hauling in 30 tons of real snow for a day of “cool science.” Scheduled activities include:

The snowball slingshot

The ice xylophone

A mini-ice luge

Icy liquid nitrogen experiments

Guests will also be able to create snow sculptures, snow castles, and visit a “snow-to” booth for a unique family photo op.

Food trucks will be on site, and the museum’s regular exhibits and gift shop will be open all day.

The non-profit museum is located at 101 South Lady Bird Lane (corner of U.S. 290 and Lady Bird Lane) in Johnson City. Free parking is available behind the Science Mill or at the Courthouse Square. The Science Mill opened in 2015 to offer innovative STEM programs and interactive exhibits to all students–regardless of economic status, location, gender or race.

Regular admission applies. Tickets can be purchased in advance at ScienceMill.org under “Upcoming Events.” Walk-ins are also welcome.